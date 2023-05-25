English
    Shyam Metalics Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,789.49 crore, up 51.38% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shyam Metalics & Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,789.49 crore in March 2023 up 51.38% from Rs. 1,182.11 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 123.01 crore in March 2023 up 5.94% from Rs. 116.11 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 166.92 crore in March 2023 down 36.61% from Rs. 263.33 crore in March 2022.

    Shyam Metalics EPS has increased to Rs. 4.82 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.47 in March 2022.

    Shyam Metalics shares closed at 301.15 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.17% returns over the last 6 months and -0.94% over the last 12 months.

    Shyam Metalics & Energy
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,789.491,600.831,182.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,789.491,600.831,182.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,436.201,169.86716.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods--171.45--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-55.09-83.8424.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost56.4145.9833.46
    Depreciation59.2664.3834.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses199.25213.11153.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax93.4619.89219.68
    Other Income14.2025.059.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax107.6644.94228.82
    Interest15.8614.612.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax91.8030.33226.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax91.8030.33226.77
    Tax-31.216.31110.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities123.0124.02116.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period123.0124.02116.11
    Equity Share Capital255.08255.08255.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.820.944.47
    Diluted EPS4.820.944.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.820.944.47
    Diluted EPS4.820.944.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #iron steel #Results #Shyam Metalics #Shyam Metalics & Energy
    first published: May 25, 2023 09:11 am