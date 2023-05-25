Shyam Metalics Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,789.49 crore, up 51.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,789.49 crore in March 2023 up 51.38% from Rs. 1,182.11 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 123.01 crore in March 2023 up 5.94% from Rs. 116.11 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 166.92 crore in March 2023 down 36.61% from Rs. 263.33 crore in March 2022.

Shyam Metalics EPS has increased to Rs. 4.82 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.47 in March 2022.

Shyam Metalics shares closed at 301.15 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.17% returns over the last 6 months and -0.94% over the last 12 months.