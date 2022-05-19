Shyam Metalics Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,182.11 crore, up 9.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,182.11 crore in March 2022 up 9.9% from Rs. 1,075.67 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 116.11 crore in March 2022 down 45.94% from Rs. 214.78 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 263.33 crore in March 2022 down 21.82% from Rs. 336.83 crore in March 2021.

Shyam Metalics EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.47 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.19 in March 2021.

Shyam Metalics shares closed at 342.00 on May 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.51% returns over the last 6 months