Shyam Metalics Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,182.11 crore, up 9.9% Y-o-Y

May 19, 2022 / 12:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shyam Metalics & Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,182.11 crore in March 2022 up 9.9% from Rs. 1,075.67 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 116.11 crore in March 2022 down 45.94% from Rs. 214.78 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 263.33 crore in March 2022 down 21.82% from Rs. 336.83 crore in March 2021.

Shyam Metalics EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.47 in March 2022 from Rs. 9.19 in March 2021.

Shyam Metalics shares closed at 342.00 on May 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.51% returns over the last 6 months

Shyam Metalics & Energy
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,182.11 1,132.60 1,075.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,182.11 1,132.60 1,075.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 716.90 738.74 558.66
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 22.45
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 24.05 -43.54 42.94
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 33.46 29.42 31.98
Depreciation 34.51 28.45 46.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 153.51 132.28 128.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 219.68 247.25 245.04
Other Income 9.14 10.27 45.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 228.82 257.52 290.64
Interest 2.05 1.70 4.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 226.77 255.82 285.89
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 226.77 255.82 285.89
Tax 110.66 46.18 71.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 116.11 209.64 214.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 116.11 209.64 214.78
Equity Share Capital 255.08 255.08 233.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.47 8.17 9.19
Diluted EPS 4.47 8.17 9.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.47 8.17 214.76
Diluted EPS 4.47 8.17 9.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 19, 2022 12:00 pm
