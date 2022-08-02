 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shyam Metalics Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,442.86 crore, up 21.65% Y-o-Y

Aug 02, 2022 / 06:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shyam Metalics & Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,442.86 crore in June 2022 up 21.65% from Rs. 1,186.09 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 148.27 crore in June 2022 down 34.07% from Rs. 224.88 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 215.39 crore in June 2022 down 35.39% from Rs. 333.35 crore in June 2021.

Shyam Metalics EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.81 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.54 in June 2021.

Shyam Metalics shares closed at 311.50 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)

Shyam Metalics & Energy
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,442.86 1,182.11 1,186.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,442.86 1,182.11 1,186.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 983.51 716.90 735.22
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 2.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.27 24.05 -55.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 42.03 33.46 32.43
Depreciation 40.57 34.51 28.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 206.96 153.51 139.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 159.52 219.68 303.36
Other Income 15.30 9.14 1.59
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 174.82 228.82 304.95
Interest 3.29 2.05 3.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 171.53 226.77 301.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 171.53 226.77 301.26
Tax 23.26 110.66 76.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 148.27 116.11 224.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 148.27 116.11 224.88
Equity Share Capital 255.08 255.08 255.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.81 4.47 9.54
Diluted EPS 5.81 4.47 9.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.81 4.47 9.54
Diluted EPS 5.81 4.47 9.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

