    Shyam Metalics Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,442.86 crore, up 21.65% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2022 / 06:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shyam Metalics & Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,442.86 crore in June 2022 up 21.65% from Rs. 1,186.09 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 148.27 crore in June 2022 down 34.07% from Rs. 224.88 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 215.39 crore in June 2022 down 35.39% from Rs. 333.35 crore in June 2021.

    Shyam Metalics EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.81 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.54 in June 2021.

    Shyam Metalics shares closed at 311.50 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)

    Shyam Metalics & Energy
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,442.861,182.111,186.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,442.861,182.111,186.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials983.51716.90735.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods----2.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.2724.05-55.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost42.0333.4632.43
    Depreciation40.5734.5128.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses206.96153.51139.83
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax159.52219.68303.36
    Other Income15.309.141.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax174.82228.82304.95
    Interest3.292.053.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax171.53226.77301.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax171.53226.77301.26
    Tax23.26110.6676.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities148.27116.11224.88
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period148.27116.11224.88
    Equity Share Capital255.08255.08255.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.814.479.54
    Diluted EPS5.814.479.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.814.479.54
    Diluted EPS5.814.479.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 2, 2022 06:22 pm
