Shyam Metalics Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,442.86 crore, up 21.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,442.86 crore in June 2022 up 21.65% from Rs. 1,186.09 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 148.27 crore in June 2022 down 34.07% from Rs. 224.88 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 215.39 crore in June 2022 down 35.39% from Rs. 333.35 crore in June 2021.

Shyam Metalics EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.81 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.54 in June 2021.

Shyam Metalics shares closed at 311.50 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)