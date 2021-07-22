Shyam Metalics Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,186.09 crore, up 140.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,186.09 crore in June 2021 up 140.51% from Rs. 493.16 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 224.88 crore in June 2021 up 353.02% from Rs. 49.64 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 333.35 crore in June 2021 up 274.55% from Rs. 89.00 crore in June 2020.

Shyam Metalics EPS has increased to Rs. 9.54 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.12 in June 2020.

Shyam Metalics shares closed at 442.30 on July 20, 2021 (NSE)