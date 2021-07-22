MARKET NEWS

Shyam Metalics Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,186.09 crore, up 140.51% Y-o-Y

July 22, 2021 / 12:05 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shyam Metalics & Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,186.09 crore in June 2021 up 140.51% from Rs. 493.16 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 224.88 crore in June 2021 up 353.02% from Rs. 49.64 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 333.35 crore in June 2021 up 274.55% from Rs. 89.00 crore in June 2020.

Shyam Metalics EPS has increased to Rs. 9.54 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.12 in June 2020.

Shyam Metalics shares closed at 442.30 on July 20, 2021 (NSE)

Shyam Metalics & Energy
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1,186.091,075.67603.91
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,186.091,075.67603.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials735.22558.66362.74
Purchase of Traded Goods2.1022.451.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-55.2542.94-16.36
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost32.4331.9824.44
Depreciation28.4046.1955.05
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses139.83128.41113.72
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax303.36245.0463.30
Other Income1.5945.600.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax304.95290.6464.12
Interest3.694.7516.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax301.26285.8948.02
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax301.26285.8948.02
Tax76.3871.11-5.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities224.88214.7853.98
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period224.88214.7853.98
Equity Share Capital255.08233.61233.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.549.192.31
Diluted EPS9.549.192.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS9.54214.762.31
Diluted EPS9.549.192.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #iron steel #Results #Shyam Metalics #Shyam Metalics & Energy
first published: Jul 22, 2021 12:01 pm

