Shyam Metalics Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,186.09 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y
July 20, 2021 / 04:15 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shyam Metalics & Energy are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,186.09 crore in June 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.
Shyam Metalics shares closed at 430.20 on July 19, 2021 (NSE)
|Shyam Metalics & Energy
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,186.09
|1,075.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,186.09
|1,075.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|735.22
|558.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.10
|22.45
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-55.25
|42.94
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|32.43
|31.98
|Depreciation
|28.40
|46.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|139.83
|128.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|303.36
|245.04
|Other Income
|1.59
|45.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|304.95
|290.64
|Interest
|3.69
|4.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|301.26
|285.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|301.26
|285.89
|Tax
|76.38
|71.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|224.88
|214.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|224.88
|214.78
|Equity Share Capital
|255.08
|233.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.54
|9.19
|Diluted EPS
|9.54
|9.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.54
|214.76
|Diluted EPS
|9.54
|9.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited