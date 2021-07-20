Shyam Metalics Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,186.09 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Jun'21 Mar'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,186.09 1,075.67 Other Operating Income -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,186.09 1,075.67 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 735.22 558.66 Purchase of Traded Goods 2.10 22.45 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -55.25 42.94 Power & Fuel -- -- Employees Cost 32.43 31.98 Depreciation 28.40 46.19 Excise Duty -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- Other Expenses 139.83 128.41 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 303.36 245.04 Other Income 1.59 45.60 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 304.95 290.64 Interest 3.69 4.75 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 301.26 285.89 Exceptional Items -- -- P/L Before Tax 301.26 285.89 Tax 76.38 71.11 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 224.88 214.78 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 224.88 214.78 Equity Share Capital 255.08 233.61 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.54 9.19 Diluted EPS 9.54 9.19 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.54 214.76 Diluted EPS 9.54 9.19 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited