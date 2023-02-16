Shyam Metalics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,600.83 crore, up 41.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,600.83 crore in December 2022 up 41.34% from Rs. 1,132.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.02 crore in December 2022 down 88.54% from Rs. 209.64 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.32 crore in December 2022 down 61.77% from Rs. 285.97 crore in December 2021.