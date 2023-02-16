 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shyam Metalics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,600.83 crore, up 41.34% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 01:38 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shyam Metalics & Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,600.83 crore in December 2022 up 41.34% from Rs. 1,132.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.02 crore in December 2022 down 88.54% from Rs. 209.64 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.32 crore in December 2022 down 61.77% from Rs. 285.97 crore in December 2021.

Shyam Metalics & Energy
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,600.83 1,410.03 1,132.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,600.83 1,410.03 1,132.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,169.86 1,131.78 738.74
Purchase of Traded Goods 171.45 0.16 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -83.84 4.70 -43.54
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 45.98 44.04 29.42
Depreciation 64.38 43.61 28.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 213.11 186.44 132.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.89 -0.70 247.25
Other Income 25.05 8.44 10.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.94 7.74 257.52
Interest 14.61 4.03 1.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 30.33 3.71 255.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 30.33 3.71 255.82
Tax 6.31 -0.02 46.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.02 3.73 209.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.02 3.73 209.64
Equity Share Capital 255.08 255.08 255.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.94 0.15 8.17
Diluted EPS 0.94 0.15 8.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.94 0.15 8.17
Diluted EPS 0.94 0.15 8.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited