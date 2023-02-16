English
    Shyam Metalics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,600.83 crore, up 41.34% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 01:38 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shyam Metalics & Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,600.83 crore in December 2022 up 41.34% from Rs. 1,132.60 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.02 crore in December 2022 down 88.54% from Rs. 209.64 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.32 crore in December 2022 down 61.77% from Rs. 285.97 crore in December 2021.

    Shyam Metalics EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.94 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.17 in December 2021.

    Shyam Metalics shares closed at 296.20 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.12% returns over the last 6 months and -11.22% over the last 12 months.

    Shyam Metalics & Energy
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,600.831,410.031,132.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,600.831,410.031,132.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,169.861,131.78738.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods171.450.16--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-83.844.70-43.54
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost45.9844.0429.42
    Depreciation64.3843.6128.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses213.11186.44132.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.89-0.70247.25
    Other Income25.058.4410.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.947.74257.52
    Interest14.614.031.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.333.71255.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax30.333.71255.82
    Tax6.31-0.0246.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.023.73209.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.023.73209.64
    Equity Share Capital255.08255.08255.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.940.158.17
    Diluted EPS0.940.158.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.940.158.17
    Diluted EPS0.940.158.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 16, 2023 01:22 pm