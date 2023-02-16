Shyam Metalics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,600.83 crore, up 41.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,600.83 crore in December 2022 up 41.34% from Rs. 1,132.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.02 crore in December 2022 down 88.54% from Rs. 209.64 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.32 crore in December 2022 down 61.77% from Rs. 285.97 crore in December 2021.

Shyam Metalics EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.94 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.17 in December 2021.

Shyam Metalics shares closed at 296.20 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.12% returns over the last 6 months and -11.22% over the last 12 months.