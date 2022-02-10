Shyam Metalics Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,132.60 crore, up 43.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,132.60 crore in December 2021 up 43.08% from Rs. 791.57 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 209.64 crore in December 2021 up 152.03% from Rs. 83.18 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 285.97 crore in December 2021 up 77.36% from Rs. 161.24 crore in December 2020.

Shyam Metalics EPS has increased to Rs. 8.17 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.56 in December 2020.

Shyam Metalics shares closed at 341.70 on February 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.03% returns over the last 6 months