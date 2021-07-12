MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Shyam Metalics & Energy: Lower debt and capex will support growth

Because of the second wave of COVID and higher iron ore prices, SMEL June quarter results are likely to be impacted

Nandish Shah
July 12, 2021 / 10:35 AM IST
Shyam Metalics & Energy: Lower debt and capex will support growth

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Shyam Metalics and Energy (SMEL; CMP: Rs 419; Market Capitalisation: Rs 10,679 crore) is primarily engaged in the production of long steel products, such as iron pellets, sponge iron, steel billets, TMT bars, structural products, wire rods and ferro alloys. SMEL sources iron ore and coal from various sources and has long-term contracts with Odisha Mining Corporation and Coal India. Its March quarter results have improved on the back of higher volumes and metal prices. SMEL ended FY21 with one of...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Jobs worry? Tech sector job addition holds out hope

    Jul 9, 2021 / 03:07 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: tech balm for jobs, Zomato IPO by numbers, Weekly Tactical, MF inflows, future of Big Tech, Herd Immunity Tracker, the emerging growth worry, the food cheer and more

    Read Now
  • PRO Weekender

    Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Fire and ice

    Jul 10, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST

    Is there a middle ground between higher inflation and deflation? Yes, there is one

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers