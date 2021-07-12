Shyam Metalics & Energy: Lower debt and capex will support growth

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Shyam Metalics and Energy (SMEL; CMP: Rs 419; Market Capitalisation: Rs 10,679 crore) is primarily engaged in the production of long steel products, such as iron pellets, sponge iron, steel billets, TMT bars, structural products, wire rods and ferro alloys. SMEL sources iron ore and coal from various sources and has long-term contracts with Odisha Mining Corporation and Coal India. Its March quarter results have improved on the back of higher volumes and metal prices. SMEL ended FY21 with one of...