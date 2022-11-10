 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shyam Metalics Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,085.20 crore, up 23.69% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:21 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shyam Metalics & Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,085.20 crore in September 2022 up 23.69% from Rs. 2,494.34 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 110.91 crore in September 2022 down 72.97% from Rs. 410.28 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 265.22 crore in September 2022 down 58.86% from Rs. 644.71 crore in September 2021.

Shyam Metalics EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.35 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.08 in September 2021.

Shyam Metalics shares closed at 306.85 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.89% returns over the last 6 months and -12.30% over the last 12 months.

Shyam Metalics & Energy
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,085.20 3,223.20 2,494.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,085.20 3,223.20 2,494.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,314.35 1,996.49 1,534.63
Purchase of Traded Goods 17.21 98.49 14.95
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -46.12 14.10 -16.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 83.47 78.02 60.03
Depreciation 110.44 94.76 60.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 472.72 429.50 276.95
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 133.13 511.84 563.48
Other Income 21.65 21.93 20.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 154.78 533.77 584.16
Interest 14.88 6.84 4.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 139.90 526.93 579.57
Exceptional Items 0.05 -- --
P/L Before Tax 139.95 526.93 579.57
Tax 29.04 113.11 169.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 110.91 413.82 410.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 110.91 413.82 410.23
Minority Interest -- 1.00 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- 0.03 0.05
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 110.91 414.85 410.28
Equity Share Capital 255.08 255.08 255.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.35 16.22 16.08
Diluted EPS 4.35 16.22 16.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.35 16.22 16.08
Diluted EPS 4.35 16.22 16.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

