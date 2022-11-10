English
    Shyam Metalics Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,085.20 crore, up 23.69% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shyam Metalics & Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,085.20 crore in September 2022 up 23.69% from Rs. 2,494.34 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 110.91 crore in September 2022 down 72.97% from Rs. 410.28 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 265.22 crore in September 2022 down 58.86% from Rs. 644.71 crore in September 2021.

    Shyam Metalics EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.35 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.08 in September 2021.

    Shyam Metalics shares closed at 306.85 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.89% returns over the last 6 months and -12.30% over the last 12 months.

    Shyam Metalics & Energy
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,085.203,223.202,494.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,085.203,223.202,494.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,314.351,996.491,534.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods17.2198.4914.95
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-46.1214.10-16.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost83.4778.0260.03
    Depreciation110.4494.7660.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses472.72429.50276.95
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax133.13511.84563.48
    Other Income21.6521.9320.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax154.78533.77584.16
    Interest14.886.844.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax139.90526.93579.57
    Exceptional Items0.05----
    P/L Before Tax139.95526.93579.57
    Tax29.04113.11169.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities110.91413.82410.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period110.91413.82410.23
    Minority Interest--1.00--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--0.030.05
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates110.91414.85410.28
    Equity Share Capital255.08255.08255.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.3516.2216.08
    Diluted EPS4.3516.2216.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.3516.2216.08
    Diluted EPS4.3516.2216.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #iron steel #Results #Shyam Metalics #Shyam Metalics & Energy
    first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:16 pm