Shyam Metalics Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,380.08 crore, up 18.32% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shyam Metalics & Energy are:Net Sales at Rs 3,380.08 crore in March 2023 up 18.32% from Rs. 2,856.77 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 261.18 crore in March 2023 down 39.38% from Rs. 430.86 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 444.32 crore in March 2023 down 34.48% from Rs. 678.11 crore in March 2022.
Shyam Metalics EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.15 in March 2023 from Rs. 17.00 in March 2022.
|Shyam Metalics shares closed at 301.65 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.57% returns over the last 6 months and -1.42% over the last 12 months.
|Shyam Metalics & Energy
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,380.08
|2,921.70
|2,856.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,380.08
|2,921.70
|2,856.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,525.16
|2,080.33
|1,795.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.40
|174.46
|8.08
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-100.41
|-110.21
|-25.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|97.55
|86.11
|65.36
|Depreciation
|125.88
|132.00
|90.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|441.92
|468.75
|350.17
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|287.58
|90.26
|572.31
|Other Income
|30.86
|37.57
|14.99
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|318.44
|127.83
|587.30
|Interest
|38.60
|32.81
|6.13
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|279.84
|95.02
|581.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|279.84
|95.02
|581.17
|Tax
|20.99
|30.28
|147.98
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|258.85
|64.74
|433.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|258.85
|64.74
|433.19
|Minority Interest
|2.30
|2.50
|-2.32
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.03
|0.03
|-0.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|261.18
|67.27
|430.86
|Equity Share Capital
|255.08
|255.08
|255.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.15
|2.54
|17.00
|Diluted EPS
|10.15
|2.54
|17.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|10.15
|2.54
|17.00
|Diluted EPS
|10.15
|2.54
|17.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited