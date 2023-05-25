Shyam Metalics Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,380.08 crore, up 18.32% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 3,380.08 2,921.70 2,856.77 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 3,380.08 2,921.70 2,856.77 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2,525.16 2,080.33 1,795.27 Purchase of Traded Goods 2.40 174.46 8.08 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -100.41 -110.21 -25.23 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 97.55 86.11 65.36 Depreciation 125.88 132.00 90.81 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 441.92 468.75 350.17 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 287.58 90.26 572.31 Other Income 30.86 37.57 14.99 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 318.44 127.83 587.30 Interest 38.60 32.81 6.13 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 279.84 95.02 581.17 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 279.84 95.02 581.17 Tax 20.99 30.28 147.98 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 258.85 64.74 433.19 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 258.85 64.74 433.19 Minority Interest 2.30 2.50 -2.32 Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.03 0.03 -0.01 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 261.18 67.27 430.86 Equity Share Capital 255.08 255.08 255.08 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.15 2.54 17.00 Diluted EPS 10.15 2.54 17.00 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.15 2.54 17.00 Diluted EPS 10.15 2.54 17.00 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited