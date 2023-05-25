English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share present a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shyam Metalics Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,380.08 crore, up 18.32% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shyam Metalics & Energy are:Net Sales at Rs 3,380.08 crore in March 2023 up 18.32% from Rs. 2,856.77 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 261.18 crore in March 2023 down 39.38% from Rs. 430.86 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 444.32 crore in March 2023 down 34.48% from Rs. 678.11 crore in March 2022.
    Shyam Metalics EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.15 in March 2023 from Rs. 17.00 in March 2022.Shyam Metalics shares closed at 301.65 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.57% returns over the last 6 months and -1.42% over the last 12 months.
    Shyam Metalics & Energy
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,380.082,921.702,856.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,380.082,921.702,856.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,525.162,080.331,795.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.40174.468.08
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-100.41-110.21-25.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost97.5586.1165.36
    Depreciation125.88132.0090.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses441.92468.75350.17
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax287.5890.26572.31
    Other Income30.8637.5714.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax318.44127.83587.30
    Interest38.6032.816.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax279.8495.02581.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax279.8495.02581.17
    Tax20.9930.28147.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities258.8564.74433.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period258.8564.74433.19
    Minority Interest2.302.50-2.32
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.030.03-0.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates261.1867.27430.86
    Equity Share Capital255.08255.08255.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.152.5417.00
    Diluted EPS10.152.5417.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.152.5417.00
    Diluted EPS10.152.5417.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #iron steel #Results #Shyam Metalics #Shyam Metalics & Energy
    first published: May 25, 2023 09:33 am