Shyam Metalics Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,856.77 crore, up 21.54% Y-o-Y

May 19, 2022 / 12:06 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shyam Metalics & Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,856.77 crore in March 2022 up 21.54% from Rs. 2,350.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 430.86 crore in March 2022 up 11.19% from Rs. 387.50 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 678.11 crore in March 2022 up 6.62% from Rs. 636.02 crore in March 2021.

Shyam Metalics EPS has increased to Rs. 17.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 16.60 in March 2021.

Shyam Metalics shares closed at 343.45 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.84% returns over the last 6 months

Shyam Metalics & Energy
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,856.77 2,577.82 2,350.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,856.77 2,577.82 2,350.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,795.27 1,640.59 1,280.04
Purchase of Traded Goods 8.08 2.12 63.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -25.23 -51.46 35.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 65.36 57.28 62.76
Depreciation 90.81 59.66 80.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 350.17 304.32 282.36
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 572.31 565.31 546.41
Other Income 14.99 16.55 9.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 587.30 581.86 555.67
Interest 6.13 5.74 6.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 581.17 576.12 549.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 581.17 576.12 549.04
Tax 147.98 153.52 161.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 433.19 422.60 387.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 433.19 422.60 387.58
Minority Interest -2.32 -1.19 -0.20
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.01 0.08 0.12
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 430.86 421.49 387.50
Equity Share Capital 255.08 255.08 233.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.00 16.54 16.60
Diluted EPS 17.00 16.54 16.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 17.00 16.54 16.60
Diluted EPS 17.00 16.54 16.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #iron steel #Results #Shyam Metalics #Shyam Metalics &amp; Energy
first published: May 19, 2022 12:00 pm
