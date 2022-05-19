Shyam Metalics Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,856.77 crore, up 21.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,856.77 crore in March 2022 up 21.54% from Rs. 2,350.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 430.86 crore in March 2022 up 11.19% from Rs. 387.50 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 678.11 crore in March 2022 up 6.62% from Rs. 636.02 crore in March 2021.

Shyam Metalics EPS has increased to Rs. 17.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 16.60 in March 2021.

Shyam Metalics shares closed at 343.45 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.84% returns over the last 6 months