English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |See how enlightened investments are improving ESG compliance on PwC India presents 'ESG - A bridge to action'. Click here.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shyam Metalics Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,856.77 crore, up 21.54% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2022 / 12:06 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shyam Metalics & Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,856.77 crore in March 2022 up 21.54% from Rs. 2,350.51 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 430.86 crore in March 2022 up 11.19% from Rs. 387.50 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 678.11 crore in March 2022 up 6.62% from Rs. 636.02 crore in March 2021.

    Shyam Metalics EPS has increased to Rs. 17.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 16.60 in March 2021.

    Close

    Shyam Metalics shares closed at 343.45 on May 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.84% returns over the last 6 months

    Shyam Metalics & Energy
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,856.772,577.822,350.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,856.772,577.822,350.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,795.271,640.591,280.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.082.1263.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-25.23-51.4635.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost65.3657.2862.76
    Depreciation90.8159.6680.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses350.17304.32282.36
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax572.31565.31546.41
    Other Income14.9916.559.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax587.30581.86555.67
    Interest6.135.746.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax581.17576.12549.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax581.17576.12549.04
    Tax147.98153.52161.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities433.19422.60387.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period433.19422.60387.58
    Minority Interest-2.32-1.19-0.20
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.010.080.12
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates430.86421.49387.50
    Equity Share Capital255.08255.08233.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.0016.5416.60
    Diluted EPS17.0016.5416.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS17.0016.5416.60
    Diluted EPS17.0016.5416.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #iron steel #Results #Shyam Metalics #Shyam Metalics & Energy
    first published: May 19, 2022 12:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.