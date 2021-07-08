Shyam Metalics Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,350.51 crore, up 116.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,350.51 crore in March 2021 up 116.9% from Rs. 1,083.68 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 387.50 crore in March 2021 up 386.02% from Rs. 79.73 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 636.02 crore in March 2021 up 231.29% from Rs. 191.98 crore in March 2020.

Shyam Metalics EPS has increased to Rs. 16.60 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.42 in March 2020.

Shyam Metalics shares closed at 412.90 on July 07, 2021 (NSE)