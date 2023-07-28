Shyam Metalics Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,306.81 crore, up 2.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,306.81 crore in June 2023 up 2.59% from Rs. 3,223.20 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 237.39 crore in June 2023 down 42.78% from Rs. 414.85 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 437.88 crore in June 2023 down 30.33% from Rs. 628.53 crore in June 2022.

Shyam Metalics EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.22 in June 2023 from Rs. 16.22 in June 2022.

Shyam Metalics shares closed at 403.00 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 33.27% returns over the last 6 months and 36.43% over the last 12 months.