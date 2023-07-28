English
    Shyam Metalics Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,306.81 crore, up 2.59% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 08:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shyam Metalics & Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,306.81 crore in June 2023 up 2.59% from Rs. 3,223.20 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 237.39 crore in June 2023 down 42.78% from Rs. 414.85 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 437.88 crore in June 2023 down 30.33% from Rs. 628.53 crore in June 2022.

    Shyam Metalics EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.22 in June 2023 from Rs. 16.22 in June 2022.

    Shyam Metalics shares closed at 403.00 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 33.27% returns over the last 6 months and 36.43% over the last 12 months.

    Shyam Metalics & Energy
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,306.813,380.083,223.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,306.813,380.083,223.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,415.732,525.161,996.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods15.162.4098.49
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-39.39-100.4114.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost99.0997.5578.02
    Depreciation119.01125.8894.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses411.37441.92429.50
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax285.84287.58511.84
    Other Income33.0330.8621.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax318.87318.44533.77
    Interest36.7338.606.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax282.14279.84526.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax282.14279.84526.93
    Tax46.9720.99113.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities235.17258.85413.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period235.17258.85413.82
    Minority Interest2.192.301.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.030.030.03
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates237.39261.18414.85
    Equity Share Capital255.08255.08255.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.2210.1516.22
    Diluted EPS9.2210.1516.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.2210.1516.22
    Diluted EPS9.2210.1516.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 08:22 pm

