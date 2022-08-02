 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shyam Metalics Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,223.20 crore, up 30.76% Y-o-Y

Aug 02, 2022 / 06:36 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shyam Metalics & Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,223.20 crore in June 2022 up 30.76% from Rs. 2,465.03 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 414.85 crore in June 2022 down 9.42% from Rs. 458.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 628.53 crore in June 2022 down 9.62% from Rs. 695.41 crore in June 2021.

Shyam Metalics EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.22 in June 2022 from Rs. 19.43 in June 2021.

Shyam Metalics shares closed at 311.50 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)

Shyam Metalics & Energy
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,223.20 2,856.77 2,465.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,223.20 2,856.77 2,465.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,996.49 1,795.27 1,490.39
Purchase of Traded Goods 98.49 8.08 7.39
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 14.10 -25.23 -87.94
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 78.02 65.36 63.90
Depreciation 94.76 90.81 61.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 429.50 350.17 303.66
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 511.84 572.31 626.25
Other Income 21.93 14.99 7.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 533.77 587.30 634.03
Interest 6.84 6.13 6.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 526.93 581.17 627.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 526.93 581.17 627.32
Tax 113.11 147.98 169.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 413.82 433.19 457.99
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 413.82 433.19 457.99
Minority Interest 1.00 -2.32 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.03 -0.01 0.02
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 414.85 430.86 458.01
Equity Share Capital 255.08 255.08 255.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.22 17.00 19.43
Diluted EPS 16.22 17.00 19.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.22 17.00 19.43
Diluted EPS 16.22 17.00 19.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
