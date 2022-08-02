English
    Shyam Metalics Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,223.20 crore, up 30.76% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2022 / 06:36 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shyam Metalics & Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,223.20 crore in June 2022 up 30.76% from Rs. 2,465.03 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 414.85 crore in June 2022 down 9.42% from Rs. 458.01 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 628.53 crore in June 2022 down 9.62% from Rs. 695.41 crore in June 2021.

    Shyam Metalics EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.22 in June 2022 from Rs. 19.43 in June 2021.

    Shyam Metalics shares closed at 311.50 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)

    Shyam Metalics & Energy
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,223.202,856.772,465.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,223.202,856.772,465.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,996.491,795.271,490.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods98.498.087.39
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.10-25.23-87.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost78.0265.3663.90
    Depreciation94.7690.8161.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses429.50350.17303.66
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax511.84572.31626.25
    Other Income21.9314.997.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax533.77587.30634.03
    Interest6.846.136.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax526.93581.17627.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax526.93581.17627.32
    Tax113.11147.98169.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities413.82433.19457.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period413.82433.19457.99
    Minority Interest1.00-2.32--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.03-0.010.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates414.85430.86458.01
    Equity Share Capital255.08255.08255.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.2217.0019.43
    Diluted EPS16.2217.0019.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.2217.0019.43
    Diluted EPS16.2217.0019.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #iron steel #Results #Shyam Metalics #Shyam Metalics & Energy
    first published: Aug 2, 2022 06:33 pm
