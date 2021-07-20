Shyam Metalics Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,465.03 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Jun'21 Mar'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 2,465.03 2,350.51 Other Operating Income -- -- Total Income From Operations 2,465.03 2,350.51 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,490.39 1,280.04 Purchase of Traded Goods 7.39 63.01 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -87.94 35.58 Power & Fuel -- -- Employees Cost 63.90 62.76 Depreciation 61.38 80.35 Excise Duty -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- Other Expenses 303.66 282.36 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 626.25 546.41 Other Income 7.78 9.26 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 634.03 555.67 Interest 6.71 6.63 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 627.32 549.04 Exceptional Items -- -- P/L Before Tax 627.32 549.04 Tax 169.33 161.46 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 457.99 387.58 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 457.99 387.58 Minority Interest -- -0.20 Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.02 0.12 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 458.01 387.50 Equity Share Capital 255.08 233.61 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 19.43 16.60 Diluted EPS 19.43 16.60 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 19.43 16.60 Diluted EPS 19.43 16.60 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited