Shyam Metalics Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,465.03 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y
July 20, 2021 / 04:13 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shyam Metalics & Energy are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,465.03 crore in June 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.
Shyam Metalics shares closed at 430.20 on July 19, 2021 (NSE)
|Shyam Metalics & Energy
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,465.03
|2,350.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,465.03
|2,350.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,490.39
|1,280.04
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.39
|63.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-87.94
|35.58
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|63.90
|62.76
|Depreciation
|61.38
|80.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|303.66
|282.36
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|626.25
|546.41
|Other Income
|7.78
|9.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|634.03
|555.67
|Interest
|6.71
|6.63
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|627.32
|549.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|627.32
|549.04
|Tax
|169.33
|161.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|457.99
|387.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|457.99
|387.58
|Minority Interest
|--
|-0.20
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.02
|0.12
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|458.01
|387.50
|Equity Share Capital
|255.08
|233.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|19.43
|16.60
|Diluted EPS
|19.43
|16.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|19.43
|16.60
|Diluted EPS
|19.43
|16.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited