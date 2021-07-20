MARKET NEWS

Shyam Metalics Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,465.03 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

July 20, 2021 / 04:13 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shyam Metalics & Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,465.03 crore in June 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

Shyam Metalics shares closed at 430.20 on July 19, 2021 (NSE)

Shyam Metalics & Energy
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations2,465.032,350.51
Other Operating Income----
Total Income From Operations2,465.032,350.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,490.391,280.04
Purchase of Traded Goods7.3963.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-87.9435.58
Power & Fuel----
Employees Cost63.9062.76
Depreciation61.3880.35
Excise Duty----
Admin. And Selling Expenses----
R & D Expenses----
Provisions And Contingencies----
Exp. Capitalised----
Other Expenses303.66282.36
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax626.25546.41
Other Income7.789.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax634.03555.67
Interest6.716.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax627.32549.04
Exceptional Items----
P/L Before Tax627.32549.04
Tax169.33161.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities457.99387.58
Prior Year Adjustments----
Extra Ordinary Items----
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period457.99387.58
Minority Interest---0.20
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.020.12
Net P/L After M.I & Associates458.01387.50
Equity Share Capital255.08233.61
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS19.4316.60
Diluted EPS19.4316.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS19.4316.60
Diluted EPS19.4316.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)----
Share Holding (%)----
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #iron steel #Results #Shyam Metalics #Shyam Metalics & Energy
first published: Jul 20, 2021 04:00 pm

