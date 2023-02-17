 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shyam Metalics Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,921.70 crore, up 13.34% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shyam Metalics & Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,921.70 crore in December 2022 up 13.34% from Rs. 2,577.82 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.27 crore in December 2022 down 84.04% from Rs. 421.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 259.83 crore in December 2022 down 59.5% from Rs. 641.52 crore in December 2021.

Shyam Metalics & Energy
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,921.70 3,085.20 2,577.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,921.70 3,085.20 2,577.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,080.33 2,314.35 1,640.59
Purchase of Traded Goods 174.46 17.21 2.12
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -110.21 -46.12 -51.46
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 86.11 83.47 57.28
Depreciation 132.00 110.44 59.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 468.75 472.72 304.32
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 90.26 133.13 565.31
Other Income 37.57 21.65 16.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 127.83 154.78 581.86
Interest 32.81 14.88 5.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 95.02 139.90 576.12
Exceptional Items -- 0.05 --
P/L Before Tax 95.02 139.95 576.12
Tax 30.28 29.04 153.52
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 64.74 110.91 422.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 64.74 110.91 422.60
Minority Interest 2.50 -- -1.19
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.03 -- 0.08
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 67.27 110.91 421.49
Equity Share Capital 255.08 255.08 255.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.54 4.35 16.54
Diluted EPS 2.54 4.35 16.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.54 4.35 16.54
Diluted EPS 2.54 4.35 16.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited