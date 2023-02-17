Shyam Metalics Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,921.70 crore, up 13.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,921.70 crore in December 2022 up 13.34% from Rs. 2,577.82 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.27 crore in December 2022 down 84.04% from Rs. 421.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 259.83 crore in December 2022 down 59.5% from Rs. 641.52 crore in December 2021.