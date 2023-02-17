English
    Shyam Metalics Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,921.70 crore, up 13.34% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shyam Metalics & Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,921.70 crore in December 2022 up 13.34% from Rs. 2,577.82 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.27 crore in December 2022 down 84.04% from Rs. 421.49 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 259.83 crore in December 2022 down 59.5% from Rs. 641.52 crore in December 2021.

    Shyam Metalics EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.54 in December 2022 from Rs. 16.54 in December 2021.

    Shyam Metalics shares closed at 292.45 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.37% returns over the last 6 months and -11.45% over the last 12 months.

    Shyam Metalics & Energy
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,921.703,085.202,577.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,921.703,085.202,577.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2,080.332,314.351,640.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods174.4617.212.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-110.21-46.12-51.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost86.1183.4757.28
    Depreciation132.00110.4459.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses468.75472.72304.32
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax90.26133.13565.31
    Other Income37.5721.6516.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax127.83154.78581.86
    Interest32.8114.885.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax95.02139.90576.12
    Exceptional Items--0.05--
    P/L Before Tax95.02139.95576.12
    Tax30.2829.04153.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities64.74110.91422.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period64.74110.91422.60
    Minority Interest2.50---1.19
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.03--0.08
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates67.27110.91421.49
    Equity Share Capital255.08255.08255.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.544.3516.54
    Diluted EPS2.544.3516.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.544.3516.54
    Diluted EPS2.544.3516.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #iron steel #Results #Shyam Metalics #Shyam Metalics & Energy
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:00 am