Shyam Metalics Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,921.70 crore, up 13.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,921.70 crore in December 2022 up 13.34% from Rs. 2,577.82 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.27 crore in December 2022 down 84.04% from Rs. 421.49 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 259.83 crore in December 2022 down 59.5% from Rs. 641.52 crore in December 2021.

Shyam Metalics EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.54 in December 2022 from Rs. 16.54 in December 2021.

Shyam Metalics shares closed at 292.45 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.37% returns over the last 6 months and -11.45% over the last 12 months.