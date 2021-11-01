Shyam Century Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 51.61 crore, up 48.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.61 crore in September 2021 up 48.93% from Rs. 34.66 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.42 crore in September 2021 up 796.01% from Rs. 1.39 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.06 crore in September 2021 up 553.64% from Rs. 2.61 crore in September 2020.

Shyam Century EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in September 2020.

Shyam Century shares closed at 12.20 on October 29, 2021 (NSE)