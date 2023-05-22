English
    Shyam Century Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 66.32 crore, up 8.17% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shyam Century Ferrous are:

    Net Sales at Rs 66.32 crore in March 2023 up 8.17% from Rs. 61.31 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.29 crore in March 2023 down 65.64% from Rs. 21.21 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.73 crore in March 2023 down 60.65% from Rs. 29.81 crore in March 2022.

    Shyam Century EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.95 in March 2022.

    Shyam Century shares closed at 18.15 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.50% returns over the last 6 months and -28.40% over the last 12 months.

    Shyam Century Ferrous
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations66.3239.5761.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations66.3239.5761.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.3014.5013.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.39-5.00-0.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.391.681.37
    Depreciation0.880.920.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses29.6221.5018.66
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.745.9727.74
    Other Income1.111.861.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.857.8429.11
    Interest0.170.050.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.687.7928.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.687.7928.69
    Tax3.391.997.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.295.8021.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.295.8021.21
    Equity Share Capital21.2221.2222.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.340.270.95
    Diluted EPS0.340.270.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.340.270.95
    Diluted EPS0.340.270.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 22, 2023 09:00 am