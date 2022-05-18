 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Shyam Century Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.31 crore, up 54.31% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shyam Century Ferrous are:

Net Sales at Rs 61.31 crore in March 2022 up 54.31% from Rs. 39.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.21 crore in March 2022 up 879.15% from Rs. 2.72 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.81 crore in March 2022 up 147.8% from Rs. 12.03 crore in March 2021.

Shyam Century EPS has increased to Rs. 0.95 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2021.

Shyam Century shares closed at 23.00 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 77.61% returns over the last 6 months and 191.14% over the last 12 months.

Shyam Century Ferrous
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 61.31 55.95 39.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 61.31 55.95 39.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 13.14 16.99 12.51
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.30 -2.19 3.46
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.37 2.39 1.09
Depreciation 0.70 0.60 0.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.66 19.28 17.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.74 18.87 4.39
Other Income 1.37 1.39 7.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.11 20.26 11.55
Interest 0.42 0.03 0.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.69 20.22 11.41
Exceptional Items -- -- -17.20
P/L Before Tax 28.69 20.22 -5.78
Tax 7.47 5.10 -3.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.21 15.13 -2.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.21 15.13 -2.72
Equity Share Capital 22.22 22.22 22.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.95 0.68 -0.12
Diluted EPS 0.95 0.68 -0.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.95 0.68 -0.12
Diluted EPS 0.95 0.68 -0.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 18, 2022 08:44 am
