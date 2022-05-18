Shyam Century Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.31 crore, up 54.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.31 crore in March 2022 up 54.31% from Rs. 39.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.21 crore in March 2022 up 879.15% from Rs. 2.72 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.81 crore in March 2022 up 147.8% from Rs. 12.03 crore in March 2021.

Shyam Century EPS has increased to Rs. 0.95 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2021.

Shyam Century shares closed at 23.00 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 77.61% returns over the last 6 months and 191.14% over the last 12 months.