Shyam Century Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 33.45 crore, up 17.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.45 crore in March 2020 up 17.68% from Rs. 28.43 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.20 crore in March 2020 up 730.53% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.38 crore in March 2020 up 2452% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2019.

Shyam Century EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2019.

Shyam Century shares closed at 3.50 on June 25, 2020 (NSE) and has given 22.81% returns over the last 6 months and -29.29% over the last 12 months.