Shyam Century Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.95 crore, up 21.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.95 crore in June 2023 up 21.76% from Rs. 31.99 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.10 crore in June 2023 down 70.26% from Rs. 7.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.79 crore in June 2023 down 62.7% from Rs. 10.16 crore in June 2022.

Shyam Century EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.32 in June 2022.

Shyam Century shares closed at 21.05 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.50% returns over the last 6 months and -1.86% over the last 12 months.