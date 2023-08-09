English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Shyam Century Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.95 crore, up 21.76% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shyam Century Ferrous are:

    Net Sales at Rs 38.95 crore in June 2023 up 21.76% from Rs. 31.99 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.10 crore in June 2023 down 70.26% from Rs. 7.06 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.79 crore in June 2023 down 62.7% from Rs. 10.16 crore in June 2022.

    Shyam Century EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.32 in June 2022.

    Shyam Century shares closed at 21.05 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.50% returns over the last 6 months and -1.86% over the last 12 months.

    Shyam Century Ferrous
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations38.9566.3231.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations38.9566.3231.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.9820.308.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.744.39-0.46
    Power & Fuel----9.92
    Employees Cost1.441.391.44
    Depreciation0.750.880.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.5529.623.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.979.747.64
    Other Income2.061.111.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.0410.859.54
    Interest0.030.170.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.0010.689.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.0010.689.47
    Tax0.903.392.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.107.297.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.107.297.06
    Equity Share Capital21.2221.2222.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.100.340.32
    Diluted EPS0.100.340.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.100.340.32
    Diluted EPS0.100.340.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Mining & Minerals #Results #Shyam Century #Shyam Century Ferrous
    first published: Aug 9, 2023 09:44 am

