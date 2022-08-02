Shyam Century Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.99 crore, down 16.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.99 crore in June 2022 down 16.9% from Rs. 38.50 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.06 crore in June 2022 down 12.9% from Rs. 8.11 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.16 crore in June 2022 down 10.72% from Rs. 11.38 crore in June 2021.

Shyam Century EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in June 2021.

Shyam Century shares closed at 22.70 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)