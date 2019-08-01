Shyam Century Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 13.18 crore, down 65.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.18 crore in June 2019 down 65.39% from Rs. 38.08 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.79 crore in June 2019 down 131.74% from Rs. 5.63 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.88 crore in June 2019 down 119.6% from Rs. 9.59 crore in June 2018.

Shyam Century shares closed at 3.30 on July 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -37.14% returns over the last 6 months and -63.54% over the last 12 months.