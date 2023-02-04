Shyam Century Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.57 crore, down 29.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.57 crore in December 2022 down 29.27% from Rs. 55.95 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.80 crore in December 2022 down 61.66% from Rs. 15.13 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.76 crore in December 2022 down 58.01% from Rs. 20.86 crore in December 2021.