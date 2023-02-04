English
    Shyam Century Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.57 crore, down 29.27% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shyam Century Ferrous are:

    Net Sales at Rs 39.57 crore in December 2022 down 29.27% from Rs. 55.95 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.80 crore in December 2022 down 61.66% from Rs. 15.13 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.76 crore in December 2022 down 58.01% from Rs. 20.86 crore in December 2021.

    Shyam Century Ferrous
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations39.5743.1155.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations39.5743.1155.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials14.5015.0816.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.00-2.25-2.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.681.662.39
    Depreciation0.920.930.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.5021.2219.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.976.4618.87
    Other Income1.862.321.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.848.7820.26
    Interest0.050.060.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.798.7220.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.798.7220.22
    Tax1.992.245.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.806.4915.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.806.4915.13
    Equity Share Capital21.2222.2222.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.270.290.68
    Diluted EPS0.270.290.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.270.290.68
    Diluted EPS0.270.290.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited