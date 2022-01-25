Shyam Century Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 55.95 crore, up 57.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.95 crore in December 2021 up 57.02% from Rs. 35.63 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.13 crore in December 2021 up 750.77% from Rs. 1.78 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.86 crore in December 2021 up 560.13% from Rs. 3.16 crore in December 2020.

Shyam Century EPS has increased to Rs. 0.68 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2020.

Shyam Century shares closed at 17.25 on January 24, 2022 (NSE)