Shyam Century Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 35.63 crore, up 124.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.63 crore in December 2020 up 124.45% from Rs. 15.88 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.78 crore in December 2020 up 367.62% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.16 crore in December 2020 up 1364% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2019.

Shyam Century EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2019.

Shyam Century shares closed at 5.75 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 76.92% returns over the last 6 months and 88.52% over the last 12 months.