Shyam Century Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 38.71 crore, up 31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.71 crore in December 2018 up 31% from Rs. 29.55 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.14 crore in December 2018 up 142.18% from Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.69 crore in December 2018 up 124.5% from Rs. 2.98 crore in December 2017.

Shyam Century EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2017.

Shyam Century shares closed at 5.00 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -47.37% returns over the last 6 months and -51.46% over the last 12 months.