Shukra Pharma Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.16 crore, up 207.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.16 crore in June 2023 up 207.05% from Rs. 6.57 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2023 up 28.18% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2023 up 1.04% from Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2022.

Shukra Pharma EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.59 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.09 in June 2022.

Shukra Pharma shares closed at 127.50 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 58.39% returns over the last 6 months and -28.19% over the last 12 months.