Shukra Diamonds Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, down 93.39% Y-o-Y
February 23, 2022 / 11:23 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Shukra Diamond Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in December 2021 down 93.39% from Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021 down 102.91% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021 down 100% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2020.
Shukra Diamonds shares closed at 9.45 on February 21, 2022 (BSE)
|Shukra Diamond Exports
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Sep'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.12
|0.12
|2.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.01
|Total Income From Operations
|0.12
|0.12
|2.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.08
|0.08
|2.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.33
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|--
|0.01
|Depreciation
|--
|0.03
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.02
|0.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.03
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.03
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|Equity Share Capital
|13.57
|13.57
|13.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|-0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|-0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited