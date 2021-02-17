Shukra Diamonds Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.75 crore, down 62.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.75 crore in December 2020 down 62.74% from Rs. 4.69 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2020 up 116.15% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2020 up 150% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2019.

Shukra Diamonds EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.41 in December 2019.

Shukra Diamonds shares closed at 12.55 on February 01, 2021 (BSE)