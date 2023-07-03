English
    Shukra Diamonds Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore, up 5.23% Y-o-Y

    July 03, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shukra Diamond Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.65 crore in March 2023 up 5.23% from Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2023 up 133.2% from Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2023 up 136.14% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2022.

    Shukra Diamonds EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.69 in March 2022.

    Shukra Diamonds shares closed at 5.34 on June 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.20% returns over the last 6 months and -15.91% over the last 12 months.

    Shukra Diamond Exports
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.65--1.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.65--1.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.63--1.24
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.15----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost-0.010.010.10
    Depreciation0.03--0.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.090.11-0.09
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.05-0.120.01
    Other Income0.22---0.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.27-0.12-0.87
    Interest-0.06-1.290.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.331.17-0.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.331.17-0.91
    Tax0.02--0.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.311.17-0.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.311.17-0.94
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.311.17-0.94
    Equity Share Capital13.5713.5713.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.220.86-0.69
    Diluted EPS0.220.86-0.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.220.86-0.69
    Diluted EPS0.220.86-0.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Diamond Cutting & Jewellery & Precious Metals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Shukra Diamond Exports #Shukra Diamonds
    first published: Jul 3, 2023 10:08 am