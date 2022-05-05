Shukra Diamonds Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.56 crore, down 57.01% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Shukra Diamond Exports are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.56 crore in March 2022 down 57.01% from Rs. 3.64 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2022 down 355.89% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2022 down 297.62% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2021.
Shukra Diamonds shares closed at 7.28 on April 29, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Shukra Diamond Exports
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.56
|0.12
|3.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.00
|Total Income From Operations
|1.56
|0.12
|3.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.26
|0.08
|2.54
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.24
|--
|0.13
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|-0.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.10
|--
|0.10
|Depreciation
|0.04
|--
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|-0.09
|0.04
|0.57
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.00
|0.38
|Other Income
|-0.88
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.87
|0.00
|0.38
|Interest
|0.03
|0.00
|-0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.91
|0.00
|0.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.91
|0.00
|0.42
|Tax
|0.04
|--
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.94
|0.00
|0.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.94
|0.00
|0.37
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.94
|0.00
|0.37
|Equity Share Capital
|13.57
|13.57
|13.57
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.69
|-0.78
|0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.69
|-0.78
|0.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.69
|-0.78
|0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.69
|-0.78
|0.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited