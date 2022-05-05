Shukra Diamonds Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.56 crore, down 57.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.56 crore in March 2022 down 57.01% from Rs. 3.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2022 down 355.89% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2022 down 297.62% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2021.

Shukra Diamonds shares closed at 7.28 on April 29, 2022 (BSE)