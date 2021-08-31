Shukra Diamonds Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore, up 49.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.40 crore in June 2021 up 49.14% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2021 up 614.05% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2021 up 892.31% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2020.

Shukra Diamonds EPS has increased to Rs. 0.75 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.15 in June 2020.

Shukra Diamonds shares closed at 8.32 on August 30, 2021 (BSE) and has given -33.71% returns over the last 6 months