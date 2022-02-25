Shukra Diamonds Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, down 93.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in December 2021 down 93.39% from Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021 down 102.91% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021 down 100% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2020.

Shukra Diamonds shares closed at 9.50 on February 24, 2022 (BSE)