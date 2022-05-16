Shukra Capitals Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.57 crore, up 5848599.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.57 crore in March 2022 up 5848599.82% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 down 4.93% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.

Shukra Capitals EPS has increased to Rs. 0.95 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in March 2021.

Shukra Capitals shares closed at 14.50 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)