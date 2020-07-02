Shukra Capitals Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore, down 21.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore in March 2020 down 21.15% from Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020 down 90.91% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2019.

Shukra Capitals EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2019.

Shukra Capitals shares closed at 19.55 on June 30, 2020 (BSE)