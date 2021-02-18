Shukra Capitals Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 11.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in December 2020 down 11.99% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020 down 1.05% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2019.

Shukra Capitals shares closed at 22.40 on February 12, 2021 (BSE)