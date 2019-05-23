Shubhra Leasing Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.66 crore, up 75.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.66 crore in March 2019 up 75.44% from Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2019 up 184.71% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2019 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2018.

Shubhra Leasing EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2018.

Shubhra Leasing shares closed at 24.65 on May 16, 2019 (BSE)