Shubhra Leasing Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.03 crore, up 25.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.03 crore in June 2021 up 25.95% from Rs. 6.38 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2021 down 59.26% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2021 down 52.73% from Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2020.

Shubhra Leasing EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.42 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.03 in June 2020.

Shubhra Leasing shares closed at 71.55 on August 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 102.12% returns over the last 6 months