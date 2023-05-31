Shubham Polyspi Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.77 crore, down 15.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.77 crore in March 2023 down 15.51% from Rs. 12.75 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 up 166.48% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2023 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2022.

Shubham Polyspi EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.14 in March 2022.

Shubham Polyspi shares closed at 22.10 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.61% returns over the last 6 months and -85.41% over the last 12 months.