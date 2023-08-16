Shubham Polyspi Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.50 crore, down 18.52% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 10.50 10.77 12.88 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 10.50 10.77 12.88 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 8.37 7.51 10.59 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.04 0.73 0.41 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.48 0.43 0.47 Depreciation 0.21 0.38 0.30 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.22 1.55 1.48 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.18 0.18 -0.37 Other Income 0.29 0.28 0.69 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.47 0.46 0.32 Interest 0.22 0.29 0.26 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.25 0.17 0.06 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.25 0.17 0.06 Tax 0.09 0.07 0.09 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.17 0.10 -0.03 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.17 0.10 -0.03 Equity Share Capital 12.12 12.12 11.02 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.14 0.09 -0.03 Diluted EPS 0.14 0.09 -0.03 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.14 0.09 -0.03 Diluted EPS 0.14 0.09 -0.03 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited